Published on: 07 November 2019
Thomas Partey recovers from scoring own goal to register assist in Atlético Madrid defeat at Bayer Leverkusen
MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Thomas Teye Partey of Club Atletico de Madrid in action during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Wanda Metropolitano on September 28, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored an own goal and provided an assist in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Starting the game in a frenetic fashion, the home side got their efforts rewarded when midfielder Thomas Partey unluckily turned the ball into his own net with four minutes to end the first half.

Leverkusen doubled their tally ten minutes after recess through Kevin Volland.

Atletico Madrid managed to break the resistance of their opponents when Partey teed off former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata for a consolation goal at the death – albeit a red card given to Nardiem Arimi after 84 minutes.

The result puts the Spanish side in second spot, three points adrift leaders Juventus – who joined Bayern Munich in booking their place in the group stages with a narrow win over Lokomotiv Moscow.

It is the first defeat Atletico Madrid have suffered against Leverkusen since an Hakan Calhanoglu solitary strike in the first leg of the Round of 16 in 2015.

Despite scoring an own goal, the 26-year old enjoyed the full duration of the match capping it off with an assist.

