Thomas Partey refutes Black Stars captaincy controversy

Midfielder Thomas Partey has downplayed suggestions of any internal conflict over the Black Stars captaincy, insisting the issue has been blown out of proportion by external voices.

The subject of who leads the senior national team has stirred public debate in recent months. While Partey wore the armband in the absence of long-time captain Andre Ayew, a shuffle in leadership during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers reignited the conversation.

With Partey sidelined, Mohammed Kudus was named captain for the double-header against Sudan. In the subsequent match, Jordan Ayew led the side, though Ghana failed to secure a win.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) later confirmed Jordan Ayew as the new substantive captain ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to 3Sports, Partey addressed the speculation for the first time, saying there is no leadership tension within the squad.

"Personally, I've never thought of controlling or being the head of anything. I came to the Black Stars willingly. I want to be here because I have seen a lot of good players give everything for Ghana and enjoy it," the 31-year-old said.

"When we switch from one captain to the other, it has to be smooth. I don't know where the fight is coming from, I think it's from outside. In the team, we don't talk about any player or captaincy."

Partey further stressed that the noise surrounding the captaincy has only created unnecessary pressure for the coaching staff and players.

"The problem is from outside, not inside, and then it becomes a problem for the coach because he gets asked about it, and the player also gets asked. Inside, there is nothing. Outside, everybody talks about it, and it becomes a problem," he added.

The Black Stars will return to action in September for Matchday 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they’ll face Chad and Mali.