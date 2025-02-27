Thomas Partey rejects position as Black Stars deputy captain, focuses on serving Ghana

Thomas Partey has reportedly rejected the position of Black Stars deputy captain to focus on serving Ghana in different capacity as a team member, media reports have claimed.

The 31-year-old has confirmed his decision to Black Stars Coach Otto Addo and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

Partey, originally a deputy to celebrated Andre Ayew, now wants to contribute to the team without necessarily holding a leadership title.

The Ghana international, who has been a key cog for both Arsenal and the Ghana national team. remains committed to representing his country.

His decision may be rooted in focusing on his performance and avoiding additional responsibilities that could come with the deputy captaincy role.

It is now speculated that FenerbahÃ§e ace Alexander Djiku is in line to named as the new deputy captain of the Black Stars.

Djiku has been a strong presence in the national team’s defense, and this potential leadership role could further solidify his standing within the team.

While Partey continues to play a crucial role for Ghana on the field, this decision underlines his dedication to performing at his best for the Black Stars, even without a formal leadership title.

Partey is expected to play a key role for Ghana in the remaining six qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting next month.

The Black Stars will host Chad at home on March 17 before traveling to Morocco to battle Madagascar.