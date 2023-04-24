Thomas Partey remains confident in Arsenal's Premier League title chances

Arsenal's midfielder, Thomas Partey, remains optimistic about the team's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite their recent form.

The Gunners have topped the league table for most of the season, but their recent dip in form has slowed their momentum, and Manchester City are now the favourites to win the title.

Arsenal has drawn their last three games and are leading City, who have played two games less, by five points. However, Partey believes that his team must stay positive and fight for the prize.

“We cannot put our heads down. Now is not the time to drop our heads. We have to keep fighting. We have to keep on pushing and in the end, we will get better results,” said Partey ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Partey's confidence will undoubtedly provide a much-needed boost to the squad. The match against Manchester City is crucial, and Arsenal must put in a strong performance to stay in contention for the title.