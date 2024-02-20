Thomas Partey resumes group training ahead of Arsenal's UCL clash against Porto

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to group training at Arsenal ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against FC Porto.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been out with an injury since October but returned to full-scale training on Tuesday.

He is expected to be in the Arsenal team for the Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

Partey has struggled with injuries this season but has always been a key figure for Mikel Arteta when he is fit and in the squad.

His experience in Europe's elite competition will play a pivotal role if Arsenal are to the latter stages of the competition.

The ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder was joined by Fabio Vieira, another player who has been out for months due to injury, in training.

Meanwhile, Partey's future with the Gunners remains a doubt following interest from clubs in Italy and previously in Saudi Arabia.

Partey missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to an injury setback.