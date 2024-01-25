Thomas Partey resumes training with Arsenal ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to full training after recovering from a muscle injury.

The club shared photos of him training on social media, captioning them "Welcome back, Thomas."

Partey has been sidelined since October, but could now be in contention to feature in Arsenal's upcoming match against Nottingham Forest on January 30, 2024.

During his time off, the Black Stars deputy captain travelled with the Arsenal first team for a brief training camp in Dubai, where he was able to step up his recovery.

Unfortunately, Partey's injury meant that he missed out on representing Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. It was the first time he had missed the tournament since making his Black Stars debut in 2016. He had previously played in three consecutive AFCONs - 2017, 2019, and 2021.

It's been an eventful week for Partey, who also celebrated the birth of his newborn daughter.