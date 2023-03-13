Thomas Partey reveals struggle to accept Christian Atsu's death

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up about his struggle to come to terms with the death of his former Black Stars teammate, Christian Atsu.

Partey expressed his sadness over the tragic incident, stating that he was locked up in his thoughts for a week after learning the news.

"I still don't believe Atsu is no more, which is very sad. During that week or the week before I was thinking a lot. I was thinking all these things, comparing myself because it could have been anybody and it was him so I was just sad," said Partey.

The midfielder also shared that he had asked Arsenal's kitman to print a tribute message on his shirt before their game against Bournemouth, but failed to show it off when he scored due to the situation of the game.

"I just wanted to wear it. And when I scored I didn't want to show it because I knew it was not the right time. We were losing 2-1 and we had to win the game. We believed he could win. I believed we were going to win the game so we had to take the ball quickly and go," explained Partey.

Atsu passed away in February after being trapped to death following an earthquake in Turkey. Partey's goal in the game inspired Arsenal to come back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2.

The Arsenal star hopes to keep Atsu's memory alive and continue to honour him in his own way.