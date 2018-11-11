Thomas Partey revels in Atletico Madrid victory over Athletic Bilbao

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is delighted with Atletico Madrid's stunning comeback 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Diego Godin was carrying an injury and ran away limping in celebration of his 91st-minute header.

Rodri had brought Diego Simeone's side level 11 minutes earlier, cancelling out the second of Inaki Williams' two goals for struggling Bilbao.

Thomas Partey earlier scored a long-range strike to level at 1-1 for the home side in the 61st minutes.

The injured Godin only stayed on the pitch because his side had already made the maximum three substitutions and he could not be replaced.

He hobbled into the box to contest a late free-kick and converted the winner from close range, with the goal initially ruled out for offside but then awarded via the video assistant referee.

The result moves the Madrid based club one point behind leaders and defending champions Barcelona in the Spanish table while leaving Bilbao 17th, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.