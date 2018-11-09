Thomas Partey rubbishes Atletico Madrid exit reports

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has denied reports that he is leaving Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder, who has struggled to break into the starting line up of rojiblancos revealed that he has been linked with clubs but there was no point he ever thought of leaving the Madrid club.

Partey has been linked with Paris Saint Germain and English giants Arsenal.

"I hear a lot of things but for the moment I'm good here, I'm willing to fight and fight for a position. a footballer does not play, but at no time has crossed my mind ", he told AS.

Thomas Partey played a pivotal role for Atlético Madrid as the Spanish club beat Dortmund 2-0 to move level on points with the Germans in Champions League Group A.

The Ghana international played entire duration of the game and he is expected to start against Atletico Bilbao on Saturday in the Spanish La Liga.