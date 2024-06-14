Thomas Partey: Saudi Arabia interests rekindled for Arsenal star

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) officials have reopened negotiations with Arsenal to secure the services of Thomas Partey this upcoming summer according to reliable sources.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who was heavily linked with moves to Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Juventus last summer, is once again a target for Saudi clubs, although no deal materialised previously.

Ahead of the transfer window, PIF officials are back in talks with Arsenal to sign the 30-year-old, reportedly offering him a substantial contract. Despite this interest, recent reports have also linked Partey with a potential move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Partey's current contract with Arsenal runs until June 2025, but it is not expected to be extended. Arsenal is believed to be open to offers ranging between £20 million and £25 million for the midfielder.

Since joining Arsenal in a £45 million deal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, Partey's tenure at the club has been marred by injuries, limiting him to just 16 appearances across all competitions in the 2023-24 season due to hamstring and groin issues.

The recent developments suggest that a transfer to the Saudi Pro League is increasingly likely for Partey, as PIF officials push forward in their pursuit of the former Atletico Madrid player.

In addition to his club career, Thomas Partey recently captained Ghana to record wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. His leadership and performance on the international stage have kept him in the spotlight, further fueling interest from top clubs.

As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen whether Partey will make the move to Saudi Arabia or if another club will swoop in to secure his services. The upcoming transfer window promises to be an eventful period for the Arsenal star.