Thomas Partey savours big European night after Arsenal thump PSV

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed excitement after starring in Arsenal record away victory in the UEFA Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

The Black Stars midfielder, who came on as a late substitute in the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, started for the Gunners and enjoyed 71 minutes of action as Arsenal thumped PSV 7-1 on Tuesday evening.

The hardworking midfielder too to social media to celebrate the victory, posting: "What a night."

It was an unbelievable display from the London giants, having gone three Premier League games without scoring.

However, in a space of 13 minutes, Arsenal netted three times to take a 3-0 lead before the half hour mark, with Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino all on target.

PSV pulled one back from the spot through forward Noa Lang.

Quick goals after the break from Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard saw Arsenal extend their advantage to 5-1.

Odegaard grabbed his second of the match with 13 minutes remaining before Ricardo Calafiori sealed the win in the 85th minute.