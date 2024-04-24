Thomas Partey says Arsenal's title chances hinge on team effort

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has weighed in on Arsenal's prospects of clinching the English Premier League title this season, emphasising the pivotal role of teamwork in their pursuit of glory.

Following Arsenal's commanding 5-0 victory over Chelsea, which propelled them three points clear at the top of the table with just a few games remaining, Partey, who returned to the starting lineup, delivered a standout performance to bolster his side's title aspirations.

In a post-match statement, Partey underscored the team's collective responsibility in determining their fate in the title race.

"Everything depends on us," he asserted. "We have to continue winning our games, we have a few more games left and we have to win them all."

Reflecting on the crucial derby win, Partey expressed satisfaction with Arsenal's approach and performance, highlighting the squad's determination and unity. "It was a very good game," he remarked. "We went all out from the beginning because we knew how important this game was."

Partey, who has faced injury setbacks this season, has been limited to ten Premier League appearances. However, his return to form and fitness bodes well for Arsenal as they gear up for their upcoming North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

As Arsenal's title pursuit intensifies, Partey's emphasis on the team's collective effort serves as a rallying call for unity and determination as they strive to secure Premier League glory.