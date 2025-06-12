Thomas Partey says Real Madrid tie was one of Arsenal’s easier games last season

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reflected on Arsenal’s Champions League quarterfinal victory over Real Madrid, describing it as one of the less demanding matches of their season.

Speaking to 3Sports, Partey said the intensity of games against Manchester City and Chelsea far exceeded that of the tie against the Spanish giants.

“Because Real Madrid is one of the world’s top teams, winning against them is a bonus,” he said. “But our games against Man City and Chelsea were of much higher ferocity. As a player, I think the Real Madrid game is one of the standard games we played.”

Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 3-0 aggregate win over Madrid, their first appearance in the Champions League semifinals since 2009. He completed 61 out of 66 passes, made six ball recoveries, and helped control the tempo over both legs.

Although Declan Rice stole the spotlight with two free-kick goals, Partey’s steady presence in midfield was vital.

Arsenal’s European run eventually ended in the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain, but Partey’s leadership and form were among the bright spots of their campaign.