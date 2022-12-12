Thomas Partey scores highest market value of Ghanaian players at the World Cup 

Thomas Partey has the highest market value at the 2022 World Cup, according to Online Money Advisor.

The Arsenal midfielder has a market value of GHS 575 million.

How the analysis was done?

The analysis was done for each player in the various national teams and compared it to their market value at the beginning of the season to see which players have seen the biggest increase in value this season as well as which players have the highest value, going into the World Cup.

Key Results:

The Ghanaian players with the highest market value at the beginning of the World Cup

Inaki Williams is second with a current market value of 375 million GHS.

Aaron Mooy and Mohammed Salisu are both third with a current market value of 270 million GHS.

Top 5 team Ghana players with the highest market value going into the World Cup

Current Market Value

1Thomas Partey- Arsenal FC- 575m GHS

2 Inaki Williams- Athletic Club- 375m GHS

3Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennais FC-270m GHS

3.Mohammed Salisu- Southampton FC- 270m GHS

5.Tariq Lamptey- Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.- 225m GHS