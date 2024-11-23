Thomas Partey scores stunner as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways

Thomas Partey netted a thunderous goal to register his second of the season and help Arsenal return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Ghana international doubled Arsenal's lead in the second half just seven minutes after coming on, powering from outside the box after receiving a Bukayo Saka pass.

Saka opened the scoring in the first half for the hosts at the Emirates with a lovely curler before second-half substitute and teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri completed the Gunners' victory.

Partey, who missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, replaced Jorginho at the start of the second half and made a huge impact as he dominated the midfield as Arsenal seized control of the match.

The strike was his second of the campaign after netting his first in the away game against Aston Villa early in the season.

The victory ends a run of four matches without a win for the London club as they reignite their title pursuit.