Thomas Partey scores thunderous strike to ensure Atlético Madrid remain in La Liga title hunt

Thomas Partey scored a belter for Atlético Madrid as they humbled Deportivo Alaves 4-0 in the Spanish La Liga at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday.

Spanish international Saul Niguez opened the scoring for the Rojiblancos in the 5th minute before Diego Costa doubled the lead six minutes later.

Despite the home side starting the second stanza more determined, Diego Simeone’s men put the game beyond them courtesy Alvaro Morata’s 59th minute goal.

The best goal of the match was saved for the last as Partey controlled a superb low pass from Koke on the edge of the area, he made a yard before firing a wonderful strike into the top corner via the woodwork.

The win ensured Atlético keep pace with Barcelona who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Espanyol in the Catalunya derby earlier in the day.

Atletico have 59 points, 10 behind the Blaugrana, after 29 round of matches.