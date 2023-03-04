GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Thomas Partey scores to lead Arsenal in comeback win against Bournemouth

Published on: 04 March 2023
Thomas Partey scores to lead Arsenal in comeback win against Bournemouth

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey inspired Arsenal from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. 

The 29-year-old pulled one back for the Gunners five minutes after they went down 2-0, following goals from Philip Biling and Marcos Senesi for Bournemouth.

Ben White pulled parity for Arsenal with 20 minutes remaining before Reiss Nelson stole victory for Arsenal late in extra-time.

The Black Stars deputy captain managed to dedicate his goal to late footballer Christian Atsu, whose one-week observation is currently going on in Ghana.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and assistant George Boateng were at the Emirates to watch Partey and compatriot Antoine Semenyo, who started for the Cherries.

Arsenal opened up a five point lead over title contenders Manchester City, who had earlier beaten Newcastle United 2-0.

Partey is expected to join the Black Stars for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more