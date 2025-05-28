Thomas Partey set to extend Arsenal stay after verbal deal reached

Thomas Partey is poised to remain at Arsenal after reaching a verbal agreement to renew his contract, sources close to the club have confirmed.

Final touches are being made to the contract, which will see the Ghanaian midfielder remain in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the 2025/26 season.

The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Gunners' midfield when fit, providing stability and experience in the middle of the park. This season, Partey has played 51 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

Sources close to the deal reveal that both sides are happy with the terms, and only minor details remain before the contract is signed. Arsenal values Partey not just for his performances, but also for his leadership and calm presence in high-pressure moments.

With the club targeting silverware next season, Partey’s extended stay offers Arteta a trusted option in midfield. His decision to remain signals Arsenal’s intent to build on their progress and keep experienced players at the core of the squad.