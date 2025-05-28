GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Thomas Partey set to extend Arsenal stay after verbal deal reached

Published on: 28 May 2025
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Thomas Partey of Arsenal controls the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC at St James' Park on November 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Thomas Partey is poised to remain at Arsenal after reaching a verbal agreement to renew his contract, sources close to the club have confirmed.

Final touches are being made to the contract, which will see the Ghanaian midfielder remain in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the 2025/26 season.

The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Gunners' midfield when fit, providing stability and experience in the middle of the park. This season, Partey has played 51 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

Sources close to the deal reveal that both sides are happy with the terms, and only minor details remain before the contract is signed. Arsenal values Partey not just for his performances, but also for his leadership and calm presence in high-pressure moments.

With the club targeting silverware next season, Partey’s extended stay offers Arteta a trusted option in midfield. His decision to remain signals Arsenal’s intent to build on their progress and keep experienced players at the core of the squad.

