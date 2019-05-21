Thomas Partey set to named Ghana deputy captain

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is set to be named the deputy captain of the senior national team following the retirement of Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan announced his retirement from the Black Stars on Monday after he was told by coach Kwesi Appiah that another player will be the captain at the Nations Cup.

The absence of Gyan in Egypt means Andre Ayew will be the next captain of the team, since he has been the deputy to the Kayserispor attacker in the last seven years.

Partey has been made captain in the absence of both players in recent times, and he is expected to be made the assistant to Andre at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his provisional squad for the nations cup in Egypt today including a new captain.

The Black Stars are seeking to end a 37-year wait for an Africa Cup of Nations trophy, with Ghana paired in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.