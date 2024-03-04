Thomas Partey set to return for Arsenal against Sheffield United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has announced that midfielder Thomas Partey will rejoin the team for their Premier League match against Sheffield United on Monday night.

Partey has been sidelined since October due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained prior to a Champions League game against Sevilla.

Despite recovering, he experienced a setback in January, further delaying his return to the pitch.

Arteta confirmed Partey's imminent return by highlighting the player's participation in recent training sessions.

"Thomas had a session before the last game and now he's done two consecutive sessions, so he should be part of the squad on Monday," the manager said.

The Gunners have enjoyed a successful run in recent weeks, securing high-scoring victories over West Ham, Burnley, and Newcastle United.

Their strong offensive performance has been particularly noteworthy, as they continue to pursue their first Premier League title in 21 years.

Notably, Partey has only featured in four games this season, but his impending return is expected to bolster the team's midfield.

Partey's absence extended beyond the club level, as he missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Ivory Coast.

Now, with his return to full fitness, both Arsenal and Ghana fans are eager to see him back in action.