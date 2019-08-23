Thomas Partey set to start ahead of Marcos Llorente for Atletico Madrid in La Liga clash against Leganes

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will be given the nod to start for Atletico Madrid when they travel to face Leganes in their next La Liga game on Sunday.

Rodri's departure has left the position vacant with Simeone looking for a replacement.

However, it appears that Partey will start in holding midfield role ahead of the promising Marcos Llorente at Leganes.

Partey is said to have been Diego Simeone's preferred option for the role and has been picked ahead of Llorente in training this week.

Simeone was caught in two minds before La Liga opener against Getafe on who to settle for.

The Black Stars player, because of his experience, was selected but was later replaced by Llorente.

The two players demonstrated a great performance on the night.