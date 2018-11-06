Thomas Partey set to start for Atletico Madrid against Dortmund in UEFA Champions League

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey could start for Atletico Madrid tonight against Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is set to try out a new line up which will see Jose Maria Gimenez, Thomas Partey and Juanfran all in the same starting eleven.

Midfielder Koke, striker Diego Costa, winger Thomas Lemar and Stefan Savic will miss the upcoming encounter due to injury, while Diego Godin has overcome his muscular problem and gastroenteritis.

Godin participated in Tuesday's training, but wasn't involved in Simeone's try outs, as Atleti's defence consisted of Gimenez and Lucas Hernandez.

Juanfran is expected to cover the right hand side and Filipe Luis the left-back position, while Thomas is set to return on Rodri's side in the midfield.

Saul Niguez will occupy the left wing and Angel Correa the right, while Antoine Griezmann and Gelson Martins will remain up front even though Nikola Kalinic also participated in the trial.