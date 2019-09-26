Thomas Partey shines as Atletico Madrid beat Lumor and Iddrissu's Real Mallorca

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey starred as Atletico Madrid strolled to a comfortable win against Real Mallorca that had Iddrissu Baba and Lumor Agbenyenu.

Thomas and Lumor enjoyed full time action with Iddrisu Baba replaced in the 68th minute in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over the La Liga returnees.

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa scored the opener after rising higher to head in a Koke cross in the 26th minute.

The Rojiblancos doubled their lead in the second half after Portuguese teenage sensation Joao Felix saw his left footed shot take a massive deflection into the net.

Baba Iddrissu was replace moments later after Abdon Prats came on for the Ghanaian.

Alvaro Morata came on for first goal scorer Diego Costa and lasted only seven minutes after he was red carded in the 77th minute.

Baba Rahaman, another Ghanaian in the Real Mallorca side was an unused substitute.