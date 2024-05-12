Thomas Partey steadfast in Arsenal victory over Man United

In a tightly contested Premier League match at Old Trafford, Arsenal edged out Manchester United 1-0, courtesy of a Leandro Trossard header.

The Gunners rode their luck against a woefully weakened Red Devils side, moving one point ahead of Manchester City, albeit having played an extra match.

Crucial to Arsenal's win was midfield powerhouse Thomas Partey, who had a composed performance.

Though the contest wasn't always smooth sailing for the Gunners, Partey was great, winning two ground duels, executing one clearance, and thwarting a single opposing attempt.

Trossard's 20th-minute tap-in separated the sides, expositing poor positional awareness by casually positioned Casemiro, allowing Kai Havertz to sneak through and square for the Belgian marksman.

Despite showing determination, United failed to breach Arsenal's resolve, lacking the necessary guile needed to trouble shot-stopper David Raya.

Manchester City retain control of their destiny, hosting West Ham on the final day while Arsenal welcomes Everton.

Meanwhile, the Gunners rely on North London adversaries Tottenham Hotspur, praying Spurs can hold Manchester City to a draw in Tuesday's titanic clash.

Should events unfold positively, Arsenal will capture their first Premier League crown since the 2003-04 'Invincibles' season.