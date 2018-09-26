GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Thomas Partey strikes as Atletico Madrid thump Huesca in La Liga

Published on: 26 September 2018
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Thomas Partey of Club Atletico de Madrid passes the ball during the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on October 28, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Thomas Partey was on target for Atletico Madrid in their 3-0 win over Huesca in La Liga at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

Antoine Griezmann fetched the opener for the Rojiblanco in the 16th minute after dominating the early minute of the encounter.

Partey gave the hosts the cushioning with a long range drive into the bottom left in the 29th minute before Koke wrapped up the victory four minutes later.

Partey lasted the entire duration of the match.

The win propelled Diego Simeone’s men to 3rd on the log with 11 points after six matches.

