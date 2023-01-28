GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Thomas Partey suffers rib injury during Arsenal FA Cup defeat at Man City

Published on: 28 January 2023
Thomas Partey suffers rib injury during Arsenal FA Cup defeat at Man City
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Thomas Partey of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a rib injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Friday, 27 January 2023.

The Ghana international, who was handed a starting role, was replaced at half time at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed Partey will undergo an MRI scan to know the severity of his injury.

The Spaniard said in his post-match interview: ''He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse.

''He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has.''

Partey has been Arsenal’s best player this season as the Gunners lead the English Premier League with five points.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more