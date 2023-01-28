Thomas Partey suffers rib injury during Arsenal FA Cup defeat at Man City

Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a rib injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Friday, 27 January 2023.

The Ghana international, who was handed a starting role, was replaced at half time at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed Partey will undergo an MRI scan to know the severity of his injury.

The Spaniard said in his post-match interview: ''He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse.

''He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has.''

Partey has been Arsenal’s best player this season as the Gunners lead the English Premier League with five points.