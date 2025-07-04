Thomas Partey to appear in court on August 5 amid rape charges

Ghana international Thomas Partey is set to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5, 2025, to answer multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police in London confirmed that the former Arsenal midfielder has been charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault involving three different women. The alleged incidents took place between 2021 and 2022.

According to UK reports, two charges involve one woman, three others relate to a second woman, and the final charge of sexual assault involves a third woman. The 32-year-old footballer has been under investigation since 2022, a period during which he continued to feature for Arsenal despite facing public backlash, including boos at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey’s five-year stay at Arsenal officially ended on June 30, 2025, after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Though plagued by injuries, he played a key role in midfield when fit.

During his career, he won the UEFA Europa League, La Liga, and the UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid, and lifted the Community Shield with Arsenal in 2023.

His legal battle now casts uncertainty over his next move both on and off the pitch.