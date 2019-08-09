GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 August 2019
Thomas Partey to feature in first preseason game against Juventus
Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will feature for the club in his first pre-season game against Juventus on August 10. 

Partey was on a long break after his involvement with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He missed the team’s preseason tour to the USA where they demolished neighbors Real Madrid 7-3

The 26-year returned to join his team mates for preseason a week ago and is expected to play his first game against Juventus on Saturday in the International Champions Cup.

Atletico Madrid coach Deigo Simeone has named a strong squad for that clash

The full list for the friendly in Sweden is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan.

Defenders: Jose Gimenez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Manu Sanchez.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo, Rodrigo Riquelme.

Forwards: Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Ivan Saponjic, Angel Correa.

 

 

