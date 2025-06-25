Ghana star Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal at the end of June

Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal at the end of the month when his contract expires, bringing an end to his five-year stay at the London club.

The 32-year-old and the Gunners failed to reach an agreement over a new contract despite efforts from both sides following the end of an outstanding campaign.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ghana international will leave the club on June 30, with Arsenal already in talks with Brentford's Christian Norgaard as his replacement.

Partey, however, has emerged as a transfer target of several clubs, including Spanish champions Barcelona and Italian giants Juventus, who have been long-time admirers of the ex-Atletico Madrid star.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are reported to have taken steps in signing the Ghanaian ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The experienced midfielder enjoyed his best campaign in England last season, where he made 35 Premier League appearances, scoring 4 goals and delivering two assists. He also played 12 matches as Arsenal reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in two decades.

The Black Stars deputy captain is currently in Ghana for holidays and will for Europe in the coming days to sort out his future.