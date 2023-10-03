Thomas Partey travels with Arsenal ahead of UEFA Champions League clash with Lens

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is poised to make a long-awaited return for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League after being included in the squad for their upcoming match against RC Lens on Tuesday night.

Partey had been sidelined due to a reported groin injury, causing him to miss six significant matches, including key fixtures against Manchester United, Brentford, Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth, and PSV Eindhoven. His last appearance for Arsenal dates back to August 26, 2023, when they drew 2-2 with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an encouraging update on Partey's status, stating, "He’s progressed really well in the last two weeks and he managed to train in the last two or three days with the team, and that’s great news for us obviously. I think his progression in the last week has been very good. He might have some exposure tomorrow depending on how the game goes," as reported by British media outlet, The Standard.

The eagerly anticipated return of Thomas Partey comes as Arsenal prepares to face RC Lens in tonight's game at the Stade Balloaert-Delelis.

Partey's recovery from injury adds depth to Mikel Arteta's midfield options for this important European encounter.

Arsenal recently marked their return to the UEFA Champions League after a six-year hiatus with an impressive 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in their first group game at the Emirates Stadium. Unfortunately, Partey was unable to participate in that match due to his injury. His return is sure to be a welcome boost for the Gunners as they continue their European campaign.