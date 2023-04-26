Thomas Partey urges Arsenal to keep fighting ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has urged his team to keep fighting ahead of their crucial clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners have drawn their last three Premier League games in a row, which has allowed Manchester City to take control of the title race.

Despite being five points behind with two games in hand, Arsenal is still optimistic about their chances to win the title this season.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Partey said, "We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win, if we do that."

He also added, "It's normal that we feel frustrated after Friday as we could have done better. We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end we will get better results."

The Gunners' recent blip in form has left them with a lot to do if they want to win the Premier League title this season.

Partey acknowledged this by saying, "I think everything depends on us – we have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football and plays we know. And, at the end, we have to try and win."

Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back from their recent poor form with a win against Manchester City. A victory for the Gunners will be crucial if they are to keep their title hopes alive.

With the race for the Premier League title heating up, Arsenal fans will be hoping that their team can get a positive result against one of their toughest opponents.