Thomas Partey urges Arsenal to win last four Premier League games for title challenge

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has emphasised the importance of winning Arsenal's remaining four Premier League matches, beginning with Sunday's clash against Tottenham, in their pursuit of the title.

Following his pivotal role in Arsenal's commanding victory over Chelsea, Partey has asserted his claim to remain a crucial figure in the team's midfield.

Mikel Arteta's side secured a convincing 5-0 win against Chelsea, propelling them to a three-point lead at the top of the table over Liverpool.

However, the title race remains in Manchester City's control, with the defending champions holding a four-point deficit but possessing two games in hand.

Arteta previously stated that Arsenal would likely need over 90 points to secure their first title in 20 years.

Partey emphasised, "Everything depends on us. We have to continue winning our games, we have a few more games left and we have to win them all."

Tottenham, who were early-season leaders, are poised to play a significant role in the title race, facing all three contenders before the season's conclusion.

Partey acknowledged the upcoming clash against Tottenham as crucial, stating, "We know it is going to be a very difficult game. We know what to do. I think we have to test them."

Partey's physical presence would be valuable at the Tottenham Stadium, where he reunited with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield for the first time since the Community Shield. His contributions were evident as he led in interceptions and tackles won, allowing Rice to advance and set up Arsenal's opening goal.

Reflecting on the midfield trio's performance, Partey remarked, "We did everything possible to beat them in every situation of the game."

Having made a significant impact in his fifth start of the season, Arteta now faces a selection dilemma for Sunday's match.

He praised Partey's performance, stating, "He stepped up and had a great performance and was really important for the team."

Arsenal's resurgence comes after a period of uncertainty, marked by defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich. However, they have responded emphatically with back-to-back wins, scoring seven goals in the process.