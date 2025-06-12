Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey urges young Ghanaian footballers to work hard and stay visible

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shared valuable advice with young footballers aspiring to reach the top.

Speaking about his own journey, the Arsenal star stressed the need for hard work and visibility, explaining that talent alone isn’t enough.

Partey recalled how a scout spotted him and offered him the chance to travel to Europeâ€”an opportunity that changed his life. While he acknowledges that a bit of luck played a role, he encouraged young players to take control of their own path instead of waiting for fortune to find them.

“I was working hard, but I was lucky to get someone who saw me and said, â€˜I want to take you to Europe,’” Partey said. “But I don’t want others to wait for that luck. They should go out and get it themselves.”

He advised players between the ages of 16 and 18 to remain focused and eager to learn. Partey also emphasised that Europe isn't the only option, pointing to local clubs in Ghana that are committed to growing the domestic league.

Through the Thomas Partey tournament, he hopes to provide a platform for young talents to be seen and supported. His message is simple: keep working, stay visible, and be ready when the opportunity comes.