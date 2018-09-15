Thomas Partey warms bench as Atletico Madrid snatch stoppage time equalizer against Eibar

Ghana star Thomas Partey was an unused substitute as Atletico Madrid laboured to earn a 1-1 draw with Eibar at home on Saturday.

The versatile player returned from international duty where he featured for Ghana in the 1-0 defeat to Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Atleti coach Diego Simeone opted for a midfield quartet comprising Saul, Rodrigo, Thomas Lemar and Koke.

It was Eibar who scored first through Sergi Enrich in the 87th minute before teenager Borja Garcés, making his debut, scored in stoppage time.