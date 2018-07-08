Thomas Partey wins Footballer of The Year Award at maiden Ghana Football Awards

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has been voted Footballer of the Year at the maiden Ghana Football Awards held on Sunday at the Marriot Hotel in Accra.

The Atlético Madrid gem beat off competition from Swansea star Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United in South Africa and Aston Villa's Albert Adomah.

The midfielder had an outstanding year, helping Atletico Madrid to Europa Cup glory and finishing the season as runners up in the La Liga. He played over 50 games for the Spanish giants last season.

With the national team, Partey scored his first ever career hat-trick with in an inspired performance against Congo in Brazzaville in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 25 year old has been the main man for Coach Kwesi Appiah since his reappointment as head Coach of the national team and following injuries to star players.

On the night where deserving footballers were honored, other recipient of awards were Thomas Abbey formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak and Priscilla Adubea of the Black Princesses and Ampem Darkoa ladies.

Priscilla Adubea was crowned Women's Footballer of the Year with Thomas Abbey winning the home based Player of the Year.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was honored with the Thumbs-up Award for giving back to the society whilst ex-Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe was recognized as the Living Legend.

AC Horsens attacker Joseph Mensah won the Goal of the year award as Partey again won the Foreign Player of the Year.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin