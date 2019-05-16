Thomas Partey's agent drops Inter Milan hint

Representative of Thomas Partey, Daniel Jimenez has hinted that the Ghana midfielder could join Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old enforcer has been linked with a summer switch to the Nerazzurri in recent months following his superlative display in the ongoing campaign.

Reports suggest that the Rojiblanco are weighing up the option of exchanging the Ghanaian with Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi after star man Antoine Griezmann announced his departure from the team two days ago.

“I can say that right now, I haven’t talked to anyone, even if Inter are a top club,” Daniel Jimenez told Passione Inter.

“There’s a €50m release clause in his contract, a figure that’s cheap for a player like Thomas.

“We’ll wait for the season to end and then we’ll see.”

Partey has clocked 44 appearances in all competitions with three goals credited to his name in the ongoing season.