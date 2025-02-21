Thomas Partey’s Arsenal set for Champions League clash against PSV

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates will take on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, with the Gunners aiming to secure their first-ever European crown.

Partey, one of two Ghanaians left in the competition at this stage, hopes to play a pivotal role as Mikel Arteta’s men push for glory.

His presence in the squad adds experience to Arsenal’s midfield, although injuries have limited his involvement this season.

The Ghana international is approaching the final months of his Arsenal contract, which is set to expire at the end of the summer.

With speculation surrounding his future, Partey would relish the opportunity to sign off in style by helping the Gunners lift the prestigious Champions League trophy.

Arsenal last faced PSV in the group stage of this season’s competition, winning 4-0 at the Emirates before falling 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

The upcoming knockout tie presents an opportunity for redemption and a crucial step towards their European ambitions.

The first leg of the tie will take place on March 4-5, with the return fixture scheduled for March 11-12.

Should Arsenal progress, they will face the winner of Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.