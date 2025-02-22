Thomas Partey’s Arsenal slip leaves them eight points behind leaders Liverpool

Arsenal's title hopes suffered a significant setback after a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

The loss, courtesy of a pivotal moment involving Mohammed Kudus, leaves the Gunners eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Kudus' impressive performance proved instrumental in West Ham's victory, as he forced a crucial error from Arsenal substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly, leading to a red card in the 70th minute.

The Ghanaian midfielder's pace and skill troubled Arsenal's defense throughout the game, and his ability to carry the ball forward and link up with teammates ensured West Ham remained a threat on the counter.

The decisive moment came when Kudus pressured Lewis-Skelly near the halfway line, causing the youngster to drag him down.

A VAR review resulted in a red card, severely hampering Arsenal's chances of a comeback. West Ham took advantage of the numerical superiority to control the closing stages and secure a hard-fought three points.

The victory marked West Ham's second successive league win at the Emirates, a rare feat for visiting teams.

Kudus continues to prove his worth in the Premier League, showcasing why he is one of West Ham's most exciting players. His influence was key as the Hammers secured a valuable win away from home.