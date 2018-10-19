Thomas Partey's deal to PSG in danger amid UEFA financial fair play investigation

Thomas Partey proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain could hit a snag following UEFA's financial fair play (FFP) investigation into the activities of the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The mega-rich French club is under investigation over financial irregularities after spending colossal figures to sign Brazilian star Neymar.

PSG fear their January plans will suffer in the same way their summer plans did, notably regarding their inability to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The side is in desperate need of midfield reinforcement and have been linked with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

PSG are keen to test the resolve of Atleti by slapping in an offer for his services.

There are widespread fears in Spain that the mega-rich PSG will have their way after breaking bank to sign Brazilian super star Neymar last year.

Partey himself recognizes that first team football is not guaranteed at the Wanda Metropolitano and could be tempted to switch to France.

Again, the arrival of Thomas Lemar from Monaco in the summer, has made the situation a tricky one for the Ghana international.