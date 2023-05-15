Thomas Partey's form dropped at a crucial time - Gary Neville

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has blamed Arsenal's title woes on the drop in performance of midfielder Thomas during the vital moments of the season.

Having steered the midfield of the Gunners incredibly in the majority of the season, the Black Stars midfielder has failed to maintain his form in recent games causing manager Mikel Arteta to replace him with Jorginho in the last three matches.

As a result, Arsenal have recorded a terrible series of outcomes, leaving Manchester City just a win away from clinching the title.

Neville believes Partey's phenomenal form at the start of the season could have been the answer to Arsenal's problems if it was consistent.

"He’s been in a shadow of himself in the last few weeks, Partey," said Neville.

"He has been nowhere near it. A large part of the season, he has been fantastic.

"His form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time."

The Cityzens will be aiming to seal the title with a win against Chelsea next weekend as Arsenal continue to hope against all hopes.