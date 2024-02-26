Thomas Partey's girlfriend Janine Mackson shares adorable photos of baby

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson, has given fans a glimpse of their adorable newborn baby.
The UK-based model shared stunning photos of their little one on Instagram, showing off the baby's growth and development.
Mackson, who has been praised for her gorgeous looks, has been keeping a low profile since the couple's relationship became public knowledge.
Partey, who has been out of action due to injury, is expected to return to the pitch in March 2024.
The couple's baby was born about a month ago, and they seem to be enjoying every moment of parenthood.