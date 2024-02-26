Thomas Partey's girlfriend Janine Mackson shares adorable photos of baby

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson, has given fans a glimpse of their adorable newborn baby.

The UK-based model shared stunning photos of their little one on Instagram, showing off the baby's growth and development.

Mackson, who has been praised for her gorgeous looks, has been keeping a low profile since the couple's relationship became public knowledge.

However, she has now shared some sweet moments from their life together, giving fans a peek into their happy family.

Partey, who has been out of action due to injury, is expected to return to the pitch in March 2024.

The couple's baby was born about a month ago, and they seem to be enjoying every moment of parenthood.

Congratulations to Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson on their beautiful new addition! We can't wait to see more photos of their little bundle of joy.