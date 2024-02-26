GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Thomas Partey's girlfriend Janine Mackson shares adorable photos of baby

Published on: 26 February 2024
Thomas Partey's girlfriend Janine Mackson shares adorable photos of baby
Image source janinetomi on Instagram

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson, has given fans a glimpse of their adorable newborn baby.

The UK-based model shared stunning photos of their little one on Instagram, showing off the baby's growth and development.

Mackson, who has been praised for her gorgeous looks, has been keeping a low profile since the couple's relationship became public knowledge.

Image source janinetomi on Instagram
However, she has now shared some sweet moments from their life together, giving fans a peek into their happy family.

Partey, who has been out of action due to injury, is expected to return to the pitch in March 2024.

The couple's baby was born about a month ago, and they seem to be enjoying every moment of parenthood.

Image source janinetomi on Instagram
Congratulations to Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson on their beautiful new addition! We can't wait to see more photos of their little bundle of joy.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more