GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Thomas Partey's girlfriend shares journey of love and pregnancy on social media

Published on: 15 November 2023
Thomas Partey's girlfriend shares journey of love and pregnancy on social media

Janine Tomi, the girlfriend of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, has taken to social media to document their journey together, sharing moments from the discovery of her pregnancy to baby showers and gender reveals.

The UK-based model shared a slideshow of events, narrating the story of their love and highlighting Thomas Partey's support throughout her pregnancy.

While many netizens gush over the adorable moments and express joy for the couple, others have expressed mixed reactions. Some predict doom for the relationship, citing concerns about constant flaunting on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yes Ghana Online (@yesghanaonline)

Thomas Partey and Janine Tomi had kept their relationship private until the pregnancy announcement, which Janine referred to as their 'new beginning.' The couple recently attended Stonebwoy's Fifth Dimension concert at the Electric Brixton in London.

The social media updates from Janine Tomi have sparked discussions and reactions, with fans sharing their thoughts on the couple's public display of affection.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more