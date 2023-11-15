Thomas Partey's girlfriend shares journey of love and pregnancy on social media

Janine Tomi, the girlfriend of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, has taken to social media to document their journey together, sharing moments from the discovery of her pregnancy to baby showers and gender reveals.

The UK-based model shared a slideshow of events, narrating the story of their love and highlighting Thomas Partey's support throughout her pregnancy.

While many netizens gush over the adorable moments and express joy for the couple, others have expressed mixed reactions. Some predict doom for the relationship, citing concerns about constant flaunting on social media.

Thomas Partey and Janine Tomi had kept their relationship private until the pregnancy announcement, which Janine referred to as their 'new beginning.' The couple recently attended Stonebwoy's Fifth Dimension concert at the Electric Brixton in London.

The social media updates from Janine Tomi have sparked discussions and reactions, with fans sharing their thoughts on the couple's public display of affection.