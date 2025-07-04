Thomas Partey's lawyer says Ghana midfielder will fight to clear his name

Thomas Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, says the Ghana midfielder firmly denies all criminal charges brought against him and is ready to defend himself in court.

The former Arsenal player has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The Metropolitan Police allege the incidents involved three different women and took place between 2021 and 2022. Partey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

In a statement to Britain’s Press Association, Wiltshire said: “Mr. Partey denies all the charges against him. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Wiltshire is a well-known criminal lawyer in the UK and has represented high-profile clients in complex cases. Her presence suggests Partey is preparing a strong legal defence as the matter moves to court.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it authorised the charges after reviewing a detailed file of evidence. Partey’s legal team has called for restraint in public discussions to ensure a fair trial.

Partey, 32, became a free agent this week following the expiry of his Arsenal contract. A key figure in the Black Stars set-up, he has scored 15 goals in 53 appearances and remains one of the team’s leaders.