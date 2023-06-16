Thomas Partey's North London derby strike ranked second in Arsenal's Goal of the Season poll

Ghana international Thomas Partey's north London derby strike is the runner-up in Arsenal's 2022/23 men's Goal of the Season poll, as voted for by supporters.

His first-time shot lifted the roof off Emirates Stadium when he opened the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur back in October.

The Gunners worked our way down the right flank through Bukayo Saka and Ben White before finding Thomas unmarked in the middle, who unleashed an inch-perfect strike from outside the box.

🥈 Second place in our Goal of the Season vote… 🚀 Thomas Partey v Tottenham Hotspur Our opening goal in last season's north London derby at Emirates Stadium 🤩 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 16, 2023

The goal ignited the home crowd, creating an electric atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium that propelled Arsenal to their triumph.

Partey's early strike paved the way for Arsenal's success, as Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka later added their names to the scoresheet in the 49th and 67th minutes, respectively.

Partey who recently turned 30 was one of Arsenal's best players in the recently concluded season, with the Gunners making an unexpected charge for the Premier League title.