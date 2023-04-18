Thomas Partey's presence crucial for Arsenal's Premier League title challenge, says pundit

Pundit Robbie Earle has praised Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and said that the team is much better with him on the pitch.

Speaking on the 2 Robbies Podcast, Earle assessed Arsenal's recent 2-2 draw with West Ham United and said that Partey's absence earlier in the season threatened to derail the Gunners' title challenge.

"In Thomas Partey I think [he will be] an integral part of if they’re going to win it, and how they’re going to win it if they do, [because of] Partey’s role," Earle said. "When he came back as he’s had a few injuries early on, when he came back he’s been so much better in the team.”

However, Partey's performance against West Ham was not without flaws. He made a mistake that led to West Ham's first goal, and was booked in the first-half.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was reportedly furious with Partey for giving the ball away.

Despite this, Earle's suggestion that Partey will be key to Arsenal's title challenge is accurate. Partey is the only player in Arsenal's squad who can fulfill his role in midfield, dictating and disrupting play from a deep position. Jorginho or Granit Xhaka could potentially be deployed there in his absence, but they both have different skillsets.

He will need to be back to his best for the final seven games to help the Gunners try and get over the line.