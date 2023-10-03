"Thomas Partey's return is great news"- Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal's UCL clash against Lens

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has expressed delight in the return of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against RC Lens.

The Black Stars midfielder has been on the sidelines for the past five weeks due to injury.

However, he returned to training on Monday and has been named in the squad for the trip to Lens on Tuesday.

“He’s been progressing really well in the last two weeks, and he managed to train the last two or three days with the team. That’s great news for us obviously,” Arteta said.

“He’s progressing and has been very good in the past week. He is a big player and we know what he brings to the team," he added.

Partey missed six games due to injury including the UEFA Champions League group opener against PSV. He was also absent in the Premier League matches against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs and Bournemouth.