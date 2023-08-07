GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Thomas Partey's stellar performance against Man City shifts Arsenal fans' perspective on his future

Published on: 07 August 2023
Thomas Partey's stellar performance against Man City shifts Arsenal fans' perspective on his future

Thomas Partey's exceptional performance in Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Sunday has sparked a noticeable shift in the perspective of Arsenal fans regarding his future with the club.

The Ghanaian's commanding presence on the field throughout the entire match played a pivotal role in the Gunners' emerging victorious, heading into the new season with a morale-boosting win over European champions.

Notably, recent discussions surrounding Partey's potential departure from Arsenal have taken a turn. The club's acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United had raised speculation about the midfielder's future.

However, Partey's standout performances in pre-season matches, which included notable clashes against Barcelona, Monaco, and Manchester City, have led to a significant change in fan perception.

 

Fans who had previously contemplated Partey's potential exit now view him as an indispensable asset and cornerstone of the team. The midfielder's contributions have solidified his role and importance within the squad, and he will most likely stay.

 

Partey has two years remaining on his contract, but throughout the summer transfer window has been linked with a transfer from Arsenal with interest fro Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more