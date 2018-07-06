Thomas Tuchel wants Jerome Boateng at PSG

Paris Saint Germain Coach Thomas Tuchel has made Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng as his number one target for the summer transfer window.

The Germany defender- whose senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng plays for Ghana- has been identified by the French club as the solution to their defensive frailties.

PSG swept all domestic titles last season and broke the bank to sign Brazilian international Neymar for 200 million pounds. However, the club failed to win the UEFA Champions League under, now Arsenal Coach Unai Emery.

Among the deficiencies of the club last season was the defence and reports from France indicates Thomas Tuchel has asked management of PSG to get him Boateng.

According to reports, Boateng is on the agenda to reinforce the defensive line, something that worries the coach. As if that were not enough, it also ensures that the first contacts have already taken place .

Meanwhile, Bayern does not seem willing to sell him and that he has a contract until 2021, but a big offer would change everything . He has been in the Bavarian state for seven years and could be living his last moments in Germany.