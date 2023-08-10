Three-club playoff to determine replacement for WAFA SC in Division One League

In a move to fill the void left by WAFA SC's withdrawal from Zone Two of the Division One League, a three-club playoff has been announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

WAFA SC made the decision to step away from the second-tier competition to concentrate on nurturing youth talent in the Volta Region.

The GFA's Executive Council, under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes 2019, has devised a solution to determine the replacement team for the upcoming season's Access Bank Division One League - Zone Two. The playoff will involve three second-placed teams from the Regional Second Division Leagues in Zone Two.

The participating clubs are Young Red Bull FC (Second in Central Region), Mahala Football Academy FC (Second in Ashanti Region), and Team Move FC (Second in Western Region). These three teams will engage in an all-play-all League format to decide the team that will take WAFA SC's place in the Division One League.

The schedule for the playoff matches will be as follows: - Team A vs. Team B - Team B vs. Team C - Team C vs. Team A

The specifics of the draw, including the venue and dates for the playoff matches, will be communicated by the GFA in the coming days.