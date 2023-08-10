GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Three-club playoff to determine replacement for WAFA SC in Division One League

Published on: 10 August 2023
Three-club playoff to determine replacement for WAFA SC in Division One League

In a move to fill the void left by WAFA SC's withdrawal from Zone Two of the Division One League, a three-club playoff has been announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

WAFA SC made the decision to step away from the second-tier competition to concentrate on nurturing youth talent in the Volta Region.

The GFA's Executive Council, under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes 2019, has devised a solution to determine the replacement team for the upcoming season's Access Bank Division One League - Zone Two. The playoff will involve three second-placed teams from the Regional Second Division Leagues in Zone Two.

The participating clubs are Young Red Bull FC (Second in Central Region), Mahala Football Academy FC (Second in Ashanti Region), and Team Move FC (Second in Western Region). These three teams will engage in an all-play-all League format to decide the team that will take WAFA SC's place in the Division One League.

The schedule for the playoff matches will be as follows: - Team A vs. Team B - Team B vs. Team C - Team C vs. Team A

The specifics of the draw, including the venue and dates for the playoff matches, will be communicated by the GFA in the coming days.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more