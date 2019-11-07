Three Ghanaian coaches attend FIFA/CAF refresher courses on women’s football in Egypt

The Coaches of the various Ghana national women’s team were in Egypt for the FIFA/CAF Coaches Educators Course.

The coaches, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Yusif Basigi and Augustine Evans Adotey from the Black Queens, Black Maidens and Black Princesses undertook the refresher courses which began from 2- 7 November, 2019.

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo took part in an exclusive women coach’s course, while Adotey and Basigi took part in the Coaches Educators Course.

The course content was made up of both theoretical and practical session which ended on Thursday.

Some of the topics discussed included coaching, developing the profiles and roles of instructors, learning and evaluation procedures, match analysis and management of women’s teams.

The coaches are expected back to Ghana on Friday 8 November, 2019.